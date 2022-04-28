<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

When we think of medical tyranny, we usually look to government or large corporations as the perpetrators. In the age of Pandemic Panic Theater, it’s easy to focus on the larger governing bodies as the culprits who are forcing people to stay home, wear masks, and get jabbed. But as we continue with a temporary break from tyranny while the powers-that-be prepare their next play, individuals who have been brainwashed into fearing Covid above all things are filling in where government left off.

Case-in-point: This mask-obsessed Costco customer who physically assaulted an employee and threatened multiple people with pepper spray because they weren’t wearing a mask:

Let the games begin! Masker shoves and threatens to pepper spray Costco employees because they are not wearing masks. The media created this, not a virus. pic.twitter.com/Yhe81hB2zS — Reflection of Projection (@ThisWontEndWeII) April 27, 2022

We’ve seen incidents like this for months. The problem here is that there’s no more mask mandate in most areas as well as most retail stores, including Costco. Why are people acting like this? The answer is unfortunate. This man has been brainwashed and went to Costco looking for a fight. Either that or he’s legitimately unintelligent, ignoring the crystal clear science that says face masks don’t stop or even slow the spread of the disease.

But medical tyranny doesn’t always come in the form of violence.

A horribly sad story came out of Chicago this week when parents of a 15-year-old boy who committed suicide sued a school and the parents of children who bullied him. The bullies taunted him for being unvaccinated even though he was. Last November, he took his own life.

According to The Gateway Pundit:

A 15-year-old boy has killed himself after bullies spread a false rumor that he was unvaccinated, according to a new lawsuit against the Latin School of Chicago. The teenager, identified only as N.B. in the lawsuit, took his own life on January 13 after being “tormented on a regular basis.”

Robert and Rosellene Bronstein, the boy’s parents, allege that the school failed to do anything to stop the harassment, despite numerous complaints from them and their son. According to a report from the Chicago Tribune, the lawsuit names the school, a number of employees and parents of the alleged bullies.

On the latest episode of End Medical Tyranny, I looked at this second story and highlighted who’s really to blame. Yes, the school, parents, and bullies should all be held accountable, but getting bullied over vaccine status wouldn’t even be a thing if it weren’t for the unhinged efforts of the two biggest vaccine bullies of them all. Anthony Fauci and Joe Biden spent the better part of last year indoctrinating everyone with their claims of a “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” gaslighting the people into believing a bald-faced lie.

What’s worse is that Pandemic Panic Theater isn’t really over. They took a break to push the Ukraine-Russia war, but they’re already starting to talk about new variants and surges, just in time for the midterm elections. Then, there’s the ever-looming threat of hemorrhagic fever being unleashed on the population. That would medical tyranny up exponentially if it happens.

We need to continue to oppose all forms of medical tyranny, whether from government, businesses, or individuals. There is no reason a 15-year-old should be killing himself just because the population has been brainwashed by Anthony Fauci and Joe Biden.