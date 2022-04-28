Democrats are going to have to find new ways to cheat. Joe Biden is purging black voters. The far-left president is down 20 points with blacks since the election. This is a huge number! Democrats are in big trouble as they continue to lose support from black voters and the youths. Via CNN and Midnight Rider . TRENDING: Dr. Fauci Walks Back Covid Comments, Says Pandemic Not Over in US After White House Sets Him Straight

Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com

