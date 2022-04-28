President Joe Biden responded to a question about a potential recession by stating “I’m not concerned about a recession. I mean, you’re always concerned about, uh, recession” on Thursday.

“Sir, how concerned are you about a recession, given the GDP report today showed a contraction of 1.4% in the first quarter,” a reporter asked Biden.

“Well, I-I-I-I’m not concerned about a recession,” Biden replied. “I mean, you’re always concerned about recession, but the GDP, you know, fell to 1.4%.”

Biden continued, “But here’s the deal; we also had last quarter had consumer spending and business investment and residential investment increased at significant rates, both for leisure as well as hard product. Number one number two. Unemployment is at the lowest rate since 1970.”

The President also claimed a "record 4.5 million businesses were created last year."