President Joe Biden responded to a question about a potential recession by stating “I’m not concerned about a recession. I mean, you’re always concerned about, uh, recession” on Thursday.
“Sir, how concerned are you about a recession, given the GDP report today showed a contraction of 1.4% in the first quarter,” a reporter asked Biden.
“Well, I-I-I-I’m not concerned about a recession,” Biden replied. “I mean, you’re always concerned about recession, but the GDP, you know, fell to 1.4%.”
Biden continued, “But here’s the deal; we also had last quarter had consumer spending and business investment and residential investment increased at significant rates, both for leisure as well as hard product. Number one number two. Unemployment is at the lowest rate since 1970.”
The President also claimed a “record 4.5 million businesses were created last year.” Reporter: “How concerned are you about a recession, given the GDP report today?” President Biden: “I’m not concerned about a recession. I mean, you’re always concerned about recession, but the GDP, you know, fell to 1.4%.” https://t.co/7ZREZVdqqQ pic.twitter.com/cJvsg1xmMC Biden also struggled to speak earlier today as he discussed specific actions the United States is taking to punish those close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He promised to […]
Read the whole story at valiantnews.com
PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker