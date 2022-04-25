AP Photo/Matt Rourke Democrat (Socialist) Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) has always been a “favorite” left-wing gift that keeps on giving. From her silly Fauxcahontas nonsense to her blistering attacks on billionaires to cancellation of student debt and every other mass wealth-redistribution scheme she can concoct, the clueless “intellectual” is little more than a walking-talking, in-kind campaign contribution to the Republican Party. So, Warren being Warren, she’s upset with her own party over a reality even she can see: Democrats are going to get their asses handed to them in the November, midterm elections . But here’s where it gets beautiful. Lizzie isn’t concerned because voters continue to soundly reject the radical-left policies of Joe Biden and the Democrats. Not even close. Warren is concerned because her party hasn’t done more of exactly why they’re going to lose . As Fox News reports , Warren warned on “Meet the Press” Sunday that Democrats are going to lose in the midterms if they don’t deliver on “key progressive issues” in the coming months. We’ve got less than 200 days until the election and American families are hurting. [American families are always “hurting” on Planet Warren.] We can, for example, stop the price gouging. Let’s authorize […]

