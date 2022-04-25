Trading on shares of Twitter were halted in anticipation of an announcement from the social media giant. Soon after, it was announced that he had begun the process of buying all Twitter shares ahead of taking the company private.

BREAKING – Twitter has been sold to Elon Musk and will go private after agreeing to a deal worth $44 billion. pic.twitter.com/vEkGwXTDmt — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 25, 2022

In preparation for the announcement, Musk had Tweeted that he hopes his critics stay on the platform.

I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2022

The issue for Musk and for conservatives across the platform has been the Big Tech tyrant’s penchant for censoring content that goes against leftist mainstream narratives. Musk claims to be a free-speech-purist, contending that any perspectives that are not illegal should be allowed on the platform. That means allowing people like Donald Trump, Laura Loomer, and other “canceled” accounts to be unbanned.

The left has been preemptively addressing the purchase by pushing for government intervention to censor “misinformation” on public platforms. They claim that the internet in general and social media in particular need to have government controls over them. Both Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton have spoken in favor of censorship since Musk announced his intention to buy Twitter on April 14.

Musk will have another issue to deal with if he wants Twitter to be a free speech platform. The apps for Twitter are still part of Google’s and Apple’s infrastructure. They will try to force Twitter to continue to censor by threatening to take down the popular mobile apps if Twitter doesn’t stay in line with the approved leftist narratives.

We will see how this new era of Twitter manifests. For most on the right, this seems to raise hope that the days of censorship on the platform are over. Can Elon Musk save Twitter from itself?