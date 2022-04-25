Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are both deep underwater in their approval ratings, polls show, but a new one shows Harris’s approval rating is 18 points worse than her boss’s. A new poll from The Trafalgar Group shows that 28.5% of voters approve of Kamala harris, while 62.6% disapprove. Meanwhile, Biden’s approval ratting hovers around 39% while 55% disapprove. As Breitbart reports , “Harris’s approval rating is underwater by 34 points. Biden’s deficit is 16 points. The net difference in their approval rating is 18 percentage points.” Of note, Harris’s support from Democrats is far from universal. When sorted by party affiliation, 13.5% of Republicans approve of Harris’s job performance, along with 23.5% of independent voters. Only a slim majority of Democrats approve of Harris’s job, with 51.5% giving her the nod. New #HarrisApproval @trafalgar_group #Poll (conducted 4/18-20) shows #KamalaHarris approval lower than #Biden : 28.5% Approve62.6% Disapprove 8.9% No Opinion 51.5% #Dem 13.5% #GOP 23.5% #Inds See Report: https://t.co/5Vx3oGNS43 pic.twitter.com/5DSpLhDS1w — The Trafalgar Group (@trafalgar_group) April 22, 2022 Harris has suffered from her administration’s sagging economy and record high inflation, but may have made things worse for herself with a still-ongoing series of high level departures from both her campaign and government office.She’s […]

Read the whole story at valiantnews.com

