Dirtbag Chris Wray, known for terrorizing communities across the nation with early morning raids on patriots who WALKED into the US Capitol on Jan. 6, was interviewed Sunday night by fake news media outley “60 Minutes.”
Scott Pelley was perfect in his role as FBI lackey and stooge for the powerful.
During the interview, Chris Wray called the Jan. 6 protests a “terrorist attack.” Chris Wray in 60 Minutes interview airing tonight again describes January 6 as a terror attack and pledges to be “more aggressive” in combating the imaginary threat: pic.twitter.com/Rl2bRdzrnT — Julie Kelly �� (@julie_kelly2) April 24, 2022 TRENDING: HISTORIC HUMILIATION: Trump-Endorsed Candidates Sweep Establishment GOP Picks as Michigan Grassroots Rise Up… Win Against All Odds
Wray also lied and said THOUSANDS stormed the US Capitol on January 6.
This is what storming the US Capitol looked like on January 6 — Capitol Police waving in Trump supporters and holding the doors for them.
Notice the “terrorists” just standing around the atrium in the US Capitol. Notice the “terrorists” did not destroy property but stood around taking selfies.Chris Wray lies.At no point during the “interview” did Pelley ask about the plot to set up young men in the Michigan kidnap hoax. […]
Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com
