A report late last week claimed that even as it appears increasingly likely Republicans will recapture control of the House in the November midterms based on a series of surveys, the Senate could also fall back into GOP hands as well.
“For months, thanks to falling approval ratings for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, down-ballot Democrats in the House were polling worse, too — so much so that it became apparent to dozens of House Dems what the 2022 midterms held in store for them,” the site Patriots for America reported , adding: “A red wave, which is a big reason why nearly three dozen House Dems have announced they are retiring rather than seeking reelection.”
Politico noted further :
Democrats’ path to saving their narrow Senate majority comes down to defending four states this fall. And in all of them, President Joe Biden is underwater in the polls.
Biden’s drag on swing-state incumbents is emerging as a pivotal factor in the midterm Senate elections, where the loss of just one Democratic-held seat in November could put Republicans in control.
Acutely aware of the need to get distance from the president, the four most endangered Democratic […]
Read the whole story at conservativebrief.com
