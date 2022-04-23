Roy pointed out that these corporations are “using massive market power combined with government-corporate cronyism to impact negatively – in real time – the lives, liberty, & ability to pursue happiness of the American people.” Thread on corporate America. Too may conservatives are caught up in a 1990’s business school view of laissez-fair economics assuming those corporations are acting to maximize shareholder value as opposed to advancing an agenda & are acting removed from corporate cronyism… (1/8) — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) April 22, 2022 Here is the rest of his Twitter thread: “Instead, corporate America […]

Despite this, many in the GOP continue to protect corporations instead of the American people.

From Open Secrets.org: The 2020 election saw more than $1 billion in “dark money” spending at the federal level, a massive sum driven by an explosion of secret donations boosting Democrats in a historically expensive cycle. TRENDING: Newsmax Host Greg Kelly: “Kevin McCarthy Is a Swamp Snake and We Don’t Like Him – In a Moment of Crisis He Wet His Pants” (VIDEO)

