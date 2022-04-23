TRENDING: Newsmax Host Greg Kelly: “Kevin McCarthy Is a Swamp Snake and We Don’t Like Him – In a Moment of Crisis He Wet His Pants” (VIDEO) @AllisterAdel why aren’t you vocal about the election fraud that occurred in your county? You’re the Republican District Attorney for Maricopa County. Where are you? — Christina Bobb (@christina_bobb) December 1, 2021 Maricopa County released the following information on their website before choosing anti-election integrity Rachel Mitchell to cover up the County’s crimes. The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has invited three candidates running for Maricopa County Attorney to apply for appointment to the position in […]

The Maricopa County Board of supervisors recently hand-selected a new County Attorney after the resignation of RINO Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel on March 21st, 2022. “Change is coming to the county. Improvement is coming to the county.”- @Rachel1Mitchell newly appointed Maricopa County Attorney pic.twitter.com/BpcpEhsc9E — MaricopaCounty Atty. (@marcoattorney) April 20, 2022 Allister Adel was silent on the stolen 2020 election in Maricopa County, where the Arizona Senate’s full forensic audit uncovered massive fraud and law violations in the 2020 election.

Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com

One Sick Day Proves We Need More Voices in Truthful Media

On October 19, I was sick. It crossed my mind that I had finally gotten the ‘rona, but my wife’s cream of chicken soup and a few extra hours of sleep into mid-afternoon had be back up and running after a sleepless night before.

When I finally stumbled over to my computer in the evening, I was met with a deluge of concern from readers. They asked what had happened as only one article had been posted that day. Generally, we post between 10-20 daily between all of the sites, not included curated and aggregated content. Seeing that we’d only posted my super-early morning article before taking the rest of the day off had readers assuming the worst.

We have a wonderful and talented group of writers who volunteer their time for the sites and their readers. Sharing their amazing perspectives has always been a blessing to us because we cannot afford to hire anyone at this time. But having great writers is meaningless if we don’t have great editors, or at least one additional. My wife helps me read and edit stories from time to time, but I’m a one-man show when it comes to getting the stories posted.

Whenever I highlight our desperate need for donations, I note that we do not receive money from Google ads even though most in conservative media are beholden. I often ambiguously note that the money donated will help us grow. Today, I’m highlighting a specific need. We must get an editor to help take some of the load and to expand on our mission of spreading the truth to the world. One sick day proved that.

The great news is that there is no shortage of people who CAN help. I am emailed variations of resumes every week by people who are much smarter than I am. As much as I’d love to hire some of them, we simply cannot. That takes money and as blessed as we’ve been to receive donations and collect ad money (though not from Google or Facebook), we have still fallen short.

Those who have the means, PLEASE consider donating. We have the standard Giving Fuel option and people can donate through PayPal. We are also diving into what we believe is extremely disruptive technology at LetsGo.finance, the world’s first major donation portal for crypto. I’ll be talking a lot more about them in the near future. Those who prefer Bitcoin can send to my address here: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

We can get the voices out there and we’re willing to shine a spotlight on new talent. We just need the resources to make it happen. If you can help, we would be extremely grateful.

Thank you and God bless!

JD Rucker