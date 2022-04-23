Corporations are starting to push back against the “woke” activists. Exxon has announced they will not permit LGBTQ pride flags or Black Lives Matter flags from being flown outside of their offices anymore. Fox Business reported: Exxon is banning the LGBTQ pride flag from being flown outside its Houston corporate office during pride month in June. TRENDING: Newsmax Host Greg Kelly: “Kevin McCarthy Is a Swamp Snake and We Don’t Like Him – In a Moment of Crisis He Wet His Pants” (VIDEO) The company updated guidance on acceptable flags which can be displayed outside offices, which included banning “external position flags,” including the pride flag and Black Lives Matter flag, according to the new policy obtained by Bloomberg News. The rule does permit a flag representing an LGBTQ employees’ group to be flown, but it can’t prominently display the Exxon corporate logo, according to the report. This decision was met with backlash from pride groups within the company. One group announced they would not be attending Houston’s pride celebration over the decision. Forbes reported: Employees at the Houston chapter of Exxon’s internal PRIDE organization have reportedly responded by refusing to participate in Houston’s June 25 Pride celebration. “It is difficult […]

