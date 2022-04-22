Let’s state for the record right up front what I am very certain the destruction of food processing plants is being done intentionally. With over a dozen major food processing plants in North America as well as across the globe “randomly” burning to the ground, exploding, or otherwise being destroyed in the last few weeks alone, this is all part of the plan. It is far too frequent to be random.

I would go so far as to say there have been more “random” food processing plants destroyed in the last few weeks than over the course of the previous decade. Judging by news searches that EXCLUDE 2022, it just wasn’t very common. Now, it’s happening every single week, and often multiple times in the same week.

Here are some details from BizPacReview:

Something odd appears to be happening across America: In the past six months, 18 U.S. food processing plants have reportedly burned down, and Twitter has questions.

“This is an odd coincidence,” remarked Wall Street Silver, who posted a collage of headlines from Texas, Nebraska, Oregon, Tennessee, California, and more, all screaming “Fire!”

“Anyone else been following this?” the hugely popular Catturd asked Thursday.

If users weren’t following the story before, they are now. The tweet was retweeted nearly 7,000 times in just 13 hours.

Anyone else been following this? https://t.co/nEMGPacATF — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) April 22, 2022

The latest fires come on the heels of a warning in late March from President Joe Biden that food shortages “are gonna be real,” spawning whispers of conspiracies across social media.

NEW – Biden: "With regard to food shortage… it's gonna be real."pic.twitter.com/iGqFVC3UUb — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 24, 2022

So what is happening?

On the latest episode of The Midnight Sentinel, I dove into this topic and made some clear accusations. If a few of these plants burned to the ground around the same time, it might be a coincidence. We’re talking about more than a dozen. Once we consider the timing of this all happening a month after Biden’s “food shortage” announcement, it seems way beyond the realm of random chance.

We are still trying to recover from Pandemic Panic Theater lockdowns even as new ones are rearing their ugly heads. The Russia-Ukraine war is ongoing and sparking some of the most massive price hikes the world has ever seen. Bird flu has already killed chickens and turkeys or forced them to be culled to the tune of nearly 30 million. The supply chain has been in a state of crisis since long before Russia invaded Ukraine.

For the architects of The Great Reset to see their dreams come true, they need a complete collapse of western society. It seems to be in process. That means that now is the time to fight back. But how do we fight back against the likes of Klaus Schwab, George Soros, Barack Obama, Bill Gates, and the various levels of evil being perpetrated against us?

Normally, we fight evil by first praying, then getting involved with protests, lawsuits, and even civil disobedience. This is how we fought against medical tyranny most recently and to some extent it worked, though that fight isn’t over. But in this situation, the best way to fight is to still pray but rather than try to fight them directly, we need to defend ourselves and our families. That means being self-sufficient.

Anyone who is in any way beholden to government will be controlled, enslaved, or killed. Those who are useful idiots to the globalist regime will be under the thumb of the powers-that-be. Those who have no use to the powers-that-be will be enslaved or killed. The easiest way to control people is with threat of death and food shortages certainly does the trick.

We need as many Americans to be able to fend for themselves and their families as possible. As much as I hate telling people to be “selfish,” we’re talking about an existential threat. There’s nothing selfish about wanting to live free and to not be under the tyrannical thumb of world government. Protect yourself with firearms, food, water storage, and precious metals.

One does not have to wear a tinfoil hat to see the perfect storm of events hitting us all at once is almost certainly part of a nefarious agenda. This is either supernatural in some way or it’s planned by the globalist elites. Or both.

