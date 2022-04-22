Shawn Thew/Pool via AP In what may be the most hilariously timed interview, CNN+ streaming service show host Kasie Hunt teased an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci just hours before the streaming service was canceled after only 22 days in operation. But the timing wasn’t the only entertaining thing about the Fauci announcement. Hunt, who hosts the soon-to-be short-lived “The Source With Kasie Hunt,” boasted a huge interview with that seldom-interviewed, hermit-like, shy, and retiring “get” of the century, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the man who helped bring the world Covid. On Twitter, Hunt enthused, “Today on #TheSourceKasie I spoke with Dr. Anthony Fauci about the mask court decision, vaccines for young children and what it’s like living as a hero to some and a villain to others. Hope you’ll watch ⁦ @CNNplus.” Response to her announcement was entertaining, to say the least. David Freiheit, a Canadian attorney and YouTuber known as Viva Frei, asked Hunt: “Wow, how did it feel to be looking directly at science?”–a reference to the humble and retiring Fauci claiming to be science itself. Wow, how did it feel to be looking directly at science? — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) April 21, 2022 There was concern about Dr. Fauci […]

Read the whole story at pjmedia.com

