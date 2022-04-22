In our legal system, we have the right to remain silent when arrested. In court, silence is not to be construed as an admission of guilt. These constitutional protections work to prevent the deterioration suffered by previous court systems that have plagued mankind. It’s nowhere near a perfect system, but the U.S. legal system is the best bad concept in practice today.

In the court of public opinion, silence tends to imply guilt. With depopulationist and eugenicist billionaire Bill Gates refusing to explain why he flew with Jeffrey Epstein on his infamous “Lolita Express,” it would be prudent to assume he was involved in some pretty damning activities. Throw in his divorce over the whole debacle and it makes one wonder what Melinda Gates knows that the rest of us do not.

His silence continues to be deafening. According to The Sun:

It’s been reported Epstein met with the Microsoft founder more than once after serving time in jail for soliciting an underage prostitute to discuss ways to increase philanthropic spending.

The alleged discussions happened four years after the millionaire money manager spent 13 months behind bars, reports the New York Post. Now it has been reported flight records show Gates flew with Epstein from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey to Palm Beach on March 1, 2013.

The flight was said to have been on Epstein’s luxury Boeing 727 – dubbed the Lolita Express because it’s been claimed it was used as a mid-air sex lair. The jet’s detailed sale prospectus, as seen by The Sun Online, describes the 29-passenger interior as “tailored to enhance the experience during long range travel”.

Exactly what happened on the flights where Epstein courted his famous friends and underage girls alike, remains a closely guarded secret. But recently resurfaced accounts detail wild orgies and padded floors purposely designed for sex mid-flight.

There’s no reason to be shy about this, so let’s state the obvious. For Gates or any of the powerful men associated with Epstein to get involved with him AFTER he had already been in prison for being a convicted child sex trafficker means they weren’t really looking for the sicko’s counsel. Excuses that they wanted to get him involved in philanthropic endeavors, which has been Gates’ tired and implausible storyline for years, is a direct assault on our intelligence.

Gates et al. are creeps, and the left love to support and defend them.

Meanwhile, leftists go after Elon Musk for wanting to buy Twitter while completely ignoring how Gates has bought hundreds of thousands of acres of farmland.

Bill Gates is a globalist elite who uses his money and power to keep himself out of trouble. His direct and frequent attachment to Jeffrey Epstein is why nobody should ever consider him one of the good guys.

