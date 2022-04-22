President Joe Biden stated during an Earth Day speech on Friday “This ain’t your father’s Republican Party, not not a joke,” adding, “all kidding aside this is the MAGA party now,” and calling young Republicans “a different breed of cat.” “This ain’t your father’s Republican Party – not not a joke,” Biden said, going on to reference a leaked tape involving Sen. Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. “All you got to do is look what has been played this morning about the tape that was released.” “Anyway. You know, but all kidding aside this is the MAGA party now,” Biden added. “It’s you know, you got the senator from Texas and others. These, these guys are a different breed of cat. They’re not like what why served with for so many years, and the people who know better, are afraid to act correctly, because they know they’ll be primaried.” BIDEN: “This ain’t your father’s Republican Party…this is a MAGA party now.” pic.twitter.com/yP6EvFgzZp Biden continued, “Only two senators occasionally don’t vote with me. That’s right, right. Literally 48 – they talk about the split in the Democratic Party. There’s virtually no splitting the Democratic Party. We just happen to have 50 presidents.” As Valiant […]

Read the whole story at valiantnews.com

