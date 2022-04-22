The sound of automatic gunfire was heard in the upper northwest neighborhood of Vann Ness in Washington, D.C. Friday afternoon. Police report at least three people wounded: Two adult males and one juvenile female. The shooting took place near the private Edmund Burke School (grades 6-12), but there is no word on whether the victims are students. A witness reported seeing students run from the school. Another witness reported shattered glass at the school. That was later explained by another witness of a glass enclosed walway at the school that had been shattered. (UPDATE: Short video of apparent live stream by shooter added at end of article (until taken down). Screen image via John Henry/WUSA/Twitter People here at the intersection of Connecticut and Van Ness said they saw shooting toward a nearby school. We have seen cops going down an alleyway with guns. This scene appears to be active. People here are distraught. ( @wusa9 ) pic.twitter.com/YTadZFlTxI — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) April 22, 2022 A nearby resident recorded one of the bursts of gunfire (which could be true automatic or via a bump stock.) Crazy firing heard in Van Ness, DC. Hope nobody was injured. pic.twitter.com/8VLq60SNfr — yubibimbap� (@yubibimbap) […]

