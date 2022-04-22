The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today released new data showing a total of 1,237,647 reports of adverse events following COVID vaccines were submitted between Dec. 14, 2020, and April 15, 2022, to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). VAERS is the primary government-funded system for reporting adverse vaccine reactions in the U.S.

The data included a total of 27,349 reports of deaths — an increase of 373 over the previous week — and 222,836 serious injuries, including deaths, during the same time period — up 2,971 compared with the previous week.

Excluding “foreign reports” to VAERS, 807,242 adverse events, including 12,566 deaths and 80,170 serious injuries, were reported in the U.S. between Dec. 14, 2020, and April 15, 2022.

Foreign reports are reports foreign subsidiaries send to U.S. vaccine manufacturers. Under U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations, if a manufacturer is notified of a foreign case report that describes an event that is both serious and does not appear on the product’s labeling, the manufacturer is required to submit the report to VAERS.

Of the 12,566 U.S. deaths reported as of April 15, 16% occurred within 24 hours of vaccination, 21% occurred within 48 hours of vaccination and 59% occurred in people who experienced an onset of symptoms within 48 hours of being vaccinated.

In the U.S., 568 million COVID vaccine doses had been administered as of April 15, including 335 million doses of Pfizer, 214 million doses of Moderna and 19 million doses of Johnson & Johnson (J&J).

Every Friday, VAERS publishes vaccine injury reports received as of a specified date. Reports submitted to VAERS require further investigation before a causal relationship can be confirmed.

Historically, VAERS has been shown to report only 1% of actual vaccine adverse events.

U.S. VAERS data from Dec. 14, 2020, to April 15, 2022, for 5- to 11-year-olds show:

U.S. VAERS data from Dec. 14, 2020, to April 15, 2022, for 12- to 17-year-olds show:

U.S. VAERS data from Dec. 14, 2020, to April 15, 2022, for all age groups combined, show:

1 in 10 surveyed doctors believe COVID shots aren’t safe

One in 10 primary care physicians don’t agree COVID vaccines are safe, and 9.3% don’t believe the vaccines are effective, according to a survey published in the April issue of Vaccine.

Researchers at the Texas A&M School of Public Health asked 625 primary care physicians whether they strongly agreed, somewhat agreed, neither agreed nor disagreed, somewhat disagreed or strongly disagreed with the following three statements:

The COVID vaccines are safe.

The COVID vaccines are effective.

The COVID vaccines are important.

The results showed that 10.1% did not agree the vaccines were safe, 9.3% did not agree the vaccines were effective and 8.3% did not agree the vaccines were important. Approximately 5.2% of physicians remained unvaccinated at the end of the survey.

The survey was conducted between May 14 and May 25, 2021.

According to Dr. Madhava Setty, given what has transpired over the past 11 months with vaccine injuries, waning effectiveness and the FDA’s efforts to withhold Pfizer data, the number of physicians who believe COVID shots aren’t safe is likely higher.

769 athletes collapsed this year during competition

More than 769 athletes have collapsed on the field during a game from March 2021 to March 2022. The statistic was revealed by One America News Network (OAN), which also found the average age of the athletes who suffered cardiac arrest is just 23 years old.

The unprecedented surge in cardiac arrest and other heart issues among elite athletes coincides with the rollout of COVID vaccines.

Pearson Sharp of OAN said:

“How many 23-year-old athletes were collapsing and suffering heart attacks before this year? Do you know any 23-year-old people who had heart attacks before now? And these are just the ones we know about.

“How many have gone unreported? Nearly 800 athletes — young, fit people in the prime of life — falling down on the field. In fact, 500% more soccer players in the EU are dropping dead from heart attacks than just one year ago.

“Coincidence? When the Pfizer vaccine is known to cause heart inflammation? No. In fact, many doctors treating these players list their injuries and deaths as being directly caused by the vaccine … This is not a coincidence.”

In an updated report by Good Sciencing, a team of investigators, news editors, journalists and “truth seekers” detailed 942 cardiac arrests and other serious issues among athletes, including 620 deaths, following COVID vaccines.

CDC meets to ‘mull over’ next steps for COVID boosters

The CDC’s vaccine advisory committee met Wednesday to “mull over” what’s next for COVID boosters and consider “upgrades” to the vaccines, The Defender reported.

Some members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices suggested “entirely different vaccine formulations could be needed.” Currently, additional booster doses are recommended only for certain people with weakened immune systems and adults 50 and older.

Vaccine effectiveness is unacceptably low, according to James Lyons-Weiler, Ph.D. And given the findings of Jacques Fantini, a biochemist and professor of virology at Aix-Marseille Université in Marseille, France, the vaccines could have negative effectiveness, indicating disease enhancement.

Sara Oliver, one of the CDC’s epidemic intelligence service officers with the Division of Viral Diseases, said the evolution of the virus will be an important consideration for considering “platforms” for future COVID vaccinations.

​​This is the CDC putting the word out that a second round of vaccine development is expected — and the closest we’ll ever see to the CDC admitting the vaccination program has flopped, Lyons-Weiler wrote.

Novavax announces early data on COVID and influenza combo vaccine

Vaccine maker Novavax on Wednesday announced that early data on its combination vaccine targeting COVID and influenza showed the vaccine produced a strong immune response.

Chief Medical Officer Filip Dubovsky, during a call with reporters, said the Maryland-based company’s early phase clinical trial found that up to 25 micrograms of the COVID formulation combined with up to 35 micrograms of the flu formulation triggered a promising level of protective antibodies in the Novavax COVID-Influenza Combination Vaccine.

Participants in the Phase 1 trial had a median age of 59 and all previously had received COVID vaccines. Novavax plans to move forward with a Phase 2 trial this year to confirm the appropriate dosing levels, and plans to launch a Phase 3 trial on efficacy during the 2023 flu season at the earliest, Dubovsky said.

Novavax’s COVID vaccine does not use mRNA technology but synthesizes the virus spike outside the human body.

The genetic code for the spike is put into a baculovirus that infects insect cells, which then produce copies of the spike that are purified and extracted. The spike copy is then injected into people to induce an immune response against the virus.

The vaccine also uses a novel adjuvant that contains a purified extract from the bark of a tree in South America, to induce a broader immune response.

The World Health Organization in December 2021 approved Novavax’s COVID vaccine (not the new COVID-flu combination vaccine) for use in the European Union, but the FDA has yet to grant Emergency Use Authorization of any Novavax COVID vaccine in the U.S.

Children’s Health Defense asks anyone who has experienced an adverse reaction, to any vaccine, to file a report following these three steps.

Image by HeungSoon from Pixabay.

© 2022 Children’s Health Defense, Inc. This work is reproduced and distributed with the permission of Children’s Health Defense, Inc. Want to learn more from Children’s Health Defense? Sign up for free news and updates from Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and the Children’s Health Defense. Your donation will help to support us in our efforts.

Big Pharma’s Five Major Minions that Everyone, Vaxxed or Unvaxxed, Must Oppose This is not an “anti-vaxxer” article, per se. It’s a call for everyone to wake up to the nefarious motives behind vaccine mandates, booster shots, and condemnation of freedom. The worst kept secret in world history SHOULD be that the unquenchable push for universal vaccinations against Covid-19 has little if anything to do with healthcare and everything to do with Big Pharma’s influence over the narrative. Unfortunately, that secret has stayed firmly hidden from the vast majority of people because of the five major minions working on behalf of Big Pharma. What’s even worse is the fact that Big Pharma’s greed is merely a smokescreen to hide an even darker secret. We’ll tackle that later. First, let’s look at the public-facing ringleaders behind the vaccine push, namely Big Pharma. But before we get into their five major minions, it’s important to understand one thing. This is NOT just an article that speaks to the unvaccinated. Even those who believe in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines must be made aware of agenda that’s at play. Let’s start with some facts. The unvaccinated do NOT spread Covid-19 more rampantly than the vaccinated. Even Anthony Fauci acknowledged the viral load present in vaccinated people is just as high as in the unvaccinated. This fact alone should demolish the vaccine mandates as it demonstrates they have absolutely no effect on the spread of the disease. But wait! There’s definitely more. This unhinged push to vaccinate everyone defies science. Those with natural immunity may actually have their stronger defenses against Covid-19 hampered by the introduction of the injections which fool the body into creating less-effective antibodies. Moreover, the push to vaccinate young people is completely bonkers. The recovery rate for those under the age of 20 is astronomical. Children neither contract, spread, nor succumb to Covid-19 in a statistically meaningful way. What they DO succumb to more often than Covid-19 are the adverse reactions to the vaccines, particularly boys. All of this is known and accepted by the medical community, yet most Americans are still following the vaccinate-everybody script. It requires pure cognitive dissonance and an overabundant need for confirmation bias to make doctors and scientists willingly go along with the program. Yet, here we are and that should tell you something. Before I get to the five major minions of of Big Pharma, I must make the plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Who does Big Pharma control? It starts with the obvious people, the ones who most Americans believe are actually behind this push. Our governments at all levels as well as governments around the world are not working with Big Pharma. They are working for Big Pharma. Some are proactive as direct recipients of cash. Others may oppose Big Pharma in spirit but would never speak out because they know anyone who does has no future in DC. This may come as a shock to some, but it’s Big Pharma that drives the narrative and sets the agenda for the “experts” at the CDC, FDA, WHO, NIH, NIAID, and even non-medical government organizations. Most believe it’s the other way around. They think that Big Pharma is beholden to the FDA for approval, but that’s not exactly the case. They need approval for a majority of their projects, but when it comes to the important ones such as the Covid injections, Big Pharma is calling the shots. They have the right people in the right places to push their machinations forward. That’s not to say that everyone at the FDA is in on it. Big Pharma only needs a handful of friendlies planted in leadership in order to have their big wishes met. We have seen people quitting the FDA in recent weeks for this very reason. The same can be said about the other three- and five-letter agencies. Too many people in leadership have been bribed, bullied, or blackmailed into becoming occasional shills for the various Big Pharma corporations. Some have even been directly planted by Big Pharma. That’s the politics of healthcare and science that drives such things as Covid-19 “vaccines.” Read the rest of this story, but please be sure to donate first if you can.