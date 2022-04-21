<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There are slippery slopes in politics that can lead to authoritarianism? These are common, as we saw with “two weeks to flatten the curve.” But sometimes the powers-that-be try to bypass the slope and go straight towards jumping of the totalitarian cliff. Such is the case for Rhode Island.

They want everyone jabbed. Everyone. Those who are not jabbed will not be able to operate in the state if new legislation passes. Those who have KIDS who are not jabbed will be forced to pay DOUBLE their state income tax. This is the medical tyranny nobody warned you about until Covid because nobody in their right mind could have imagined such a circumstance.

I discussed this and a few other breaking topics on today’s episode of The Midnight Sentinel. Here’s an article by Ethan Huff from Natural News with all the details:

VAX TAX ATTACK: Rhode Island wants to DOUBLE state income tax for parents of unvaccinated children

Democrats in Rhode Island have proposed new legislation that would punish the parents of unvaccinated children with double the state’s normal tax rate.

If passed, the bill would financially cripple unvaccinated parents by not only doubling their personal income tax rate but also fining them an extra $50 per month for leaving their children’s immune systems intact.

State Sen. Samuel Bell is the lead backer of the bill, which would mandate that all Rhode Island residents, workers and taxpayers get “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), as well as take any subsequent “boosters,” in accordance with the guidelines of the state’s health department.

All persons in Rhode Island “of at least 16 years of age” would be subject to the penalty, as well as every individual “under 16 years of age” and over 10 years of age – so basically everyone.

The only exemptions offered would be to those who visit at least three different doctors and receive a “not fit for immunization” recommendation from all of them. The children involved would also need to sign a form agreeing to not get injected under these terms.

After that, the state’s health department would be vested with the power to investigate each and every exemption case to see how the determination was made. The department would then be allowed to decide whether to accept or reject the exemption. (Related: Last fall, New York abolished the state’s religious exemption clause for the covid vaccine mandate.)

If the petition gets rejected despite at least three doctors signing off that a child is “not fit for immunization,” then the state’s health department would be allowed to levy monetary penalties on the child’s parents or guardians.

Samuel Bell wants to force private employers to enforce his unvaccinated tax scheme

It would not just be up to the state of Rhode Island to enforce all of this, by the way. If Bell gets his way, employers both public and private would also be tasked with monitoring and enforcing the legislation as well.

They would need to surveil their employees to see which ones have children who are unvaccinated, and levy the penalties as required under the legislation.

“If an employee who is not strictly working remotely fails to provide proof of vaccine and his employer fails to terminate his employment, that employer will receive a monthly fine of $5,000 imposed on them,” reports The Gateway Pundit (TGP).

Bell is personally motivated to inflict such tyranny on Rhode Islanders because of an “ailing newborn son with a compromised immune system,” reports further reveal. In Bell’s eyes, tyrannizing every unvaccinated family in his state is the only way to keep his son alive.

To justify his proposal, Bell also pointed to a recent Boston Globe article by Dan McGowan that claims just under 65 percent of Rhode Island supports a statewide jab mandate.

“This number comes from a survey that was conducted by a ‘joint project’ known as the COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding the Public Police Preferences Across States,” TGP added.

“What McGowan and Bell fail to mention is that the methodology of the survey – which was rubberstamped by Harvard, Northeastern, Rutgers, and Northwestern – states plainly that it is a ‘nonprobability sample’ done using an online tool created for market research.”

In a tweet, Bell further wrote that because Rhode Islanders supposedly support a universal vaccine mandate, it only makes sense to “pass my mandate bill.”

“Cases are rising again,” Bell went on to fearmonger, using the meaningless term “cases” to try to scare his constituents. “Surrender isn’t working.”

The latest news about Fauci Flu shots can be found at Genocide.news.

