Elon Musk bought a huge chunk of Twitter. Instead of joining the board, he decided to make an offer to buy the whole thing. When the board rejected him, he decided to secure the funds to make his case stronger. Now, the funds are in hand and ready to go to shareholders should the woke board either give in or be forced to accept.

According to Emel Akan at our premium news partners at The Epoch Times:

Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk has secured the funding required financing to make a tender offer to buy Twitter and take the company private, according to a new SEC filing.

The document shows that Musk has received $46.5 billion in commitment to help finance the proposed deal. Through a tender offer, Musk plans to approach Twitter shareholders directly and offer to buy their shares within a specific time frame. He is, however, still considering whether to launch a tender offer for Twitter.

Musk, the richest man in the world, has secured $25.5 billion in debt financing from Morgan Stanley Senior Funding and other financial institutions, including Bank of America, Barclays, and Mizuho. He has also committed to provide $21 billion in equity financing, according to the document.

Musk is seeking to negotiate a “definitive agreement” with the board for the acquisition of Twitter.

“Twitter has not responded to the proposal,” Musk says according to the filing. “Given the lack of response by Twitter,” he is “exploring whether to commence a tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares” at a price of $54.20 per share.

The purchase will include the rights associated with the Rights Agreement (the poison pill), the filing stated.

The billionaire, however, “has not determined whether to do so at this time.”

Musk made a bid on April 14 to take the social media company private for $54.20 per share, or around $43 billion in cash. The firm’s board of directors the next day unanimously adopted a “poison pill” defense to prevent a hostile takeover.

The poison pill, also known as a shareholder rights plan, is used as a defense strategy to make Musk’s takeover more expensive and difficult.

If Musk reaches 15 percent ownership, the poison pill will be triggered. This will allow other stockholders to purchase additional shares at a discounted price, thus diluting Musk’s ownership stake.

On April 4, Musk announced that he owned 73.5 million Twitter shares, or 9.2 percent of the firm. Musk later reduced his holdings to 73.1 million shares, or 9.1 percent of the company, according to an SEC filing. Twitter’s other large shareholders include The Vanguard Group (10.3 percent), Morgan Stanley (8.4 percent), and BlackRock (6.5 percent).

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn