Editor’s Commentary: It doesn’t take a scientist to be able to look at the statistical data surrounding the Covid jabs and come to the conclusion they’re more dangerous than the disease itself. For the vast majority of Americans, this is crystal clear. For even those who are considered to be the most vulnerable, arguments can be made that their vulnerability is not enough justification based on the risks.

These jabs are not what we’re being told they are. This is why they had to change the definition of the word “vaccine” itself. Otherwise, they have no resemblance to the immunity-building purpose of getting inoculated. That fact seems to have been lost on the masses. I covered all of this on the latest episode of End Medical Tyranny based on the article below by Ethan Huff from Natural News…

If you are not already on death’s door, then getting “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) is a really bad bet.

It turns out that the risks associated with getting injected if you are under the age of 80 far outweigh any alleged benefits, new research has found.

“All age groups under 50 years old are at greater risk of dying after receiving a COVID jab than an unvaccinated person is at risk of dying from COVID-19,” reported Dr. Joseph Mercola.

“For those under 18, the COVID jab increases their risk of dying from COVID-19. They’re also 51 times more likely to die from the jab than they are to die from COVID if not vaccinated.”

As to when a person breaches the age of 60 is there even the remotest chance that a Fauci Flu shot will do anything other than potentially cause blood clots or a heart attack, the evidence shows. COVID “vaccines” also cause AIDS.

“The shot will kill one person for every person it saves from dying of COVID,” Mercola warned about the best-case scenario based on the official data. “So it’s a tossup as to whether it might be worth it for any given person.”

COVID “vaccines” offer ZERO benefits

Dr. Stephanie Seneff, along with independent researcher Kathy Dopp put together new research on the subject. It shows that the cost-benefit analysis of getting jabbed is not favorable to a positive outcome.

“This analysis is conservative,” the two authors noted about their findings, “because it ignores the fact that inoculation-induced adverse events such as thrombosis, myocarditis, Bell’s palsy, and other vaccine-induced injuries can lead to shortened life span.”

“All age groups under 50 years old are at greater risk of fatality after receiving a COVID-19 inoculation than an unvaccinated person is at risk of a COVID-19 death,” their research concludes.

For younger adults and children, there is actually no benefit to getting injected, and only risk.

Recognizing that early treatment (i.e., with ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine) stops COVID in its track around 90 percent of the time, there is simply no reason for the injections at all (except to pad the pockets of politicians and Big Pharma executives, of course).

“Considering the emergence of antibody-resistant variants like delta and omicron, for most age groups COVID-19 vaccine inoculations result in higher death rates than COVID-19 does for the unvaccinated,” the study further revealed.

At this point with the Fauci Flu no longer even being a thing, it is preposterous for anyone to still be suggesting more injections. Those who already fell for the sham can try to detox perhaps some of the chemical pollutions that invaded their bodies.

Everyone else would do best to stick to their guns and never comply with getting jabbed under any circumstances. Your health and life more than likely depend on it.

“Common sense tells us that COVID-19 vaccination policy ought to be rooted in a rational evaluation of the true costs and benefits, and to do that, we need to assess whether the jabs are beneficial or harmful, and to what extent,” Mercola said.

“So far, governments have completely ignored the cost of this mass injection campaign, focusing solely on perceived or imagined (not proven) benefit.”

It turns out that not only was there never a proper cost-benefit analysis conducted, let alone taken into consideration before the authorizations, approvals, and mandates, but there is not even credible evidence to show that the jabs work as claimed.

The whole thing has always been a lie.

The latest news about Fauci Flu shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

