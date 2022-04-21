A bipartisan group of nearly 30 state attorneys general released an open letter slamming the fundraising giant GoFundMe, calling out the company for repeatedly banning fundraisers that are often of a conservative bent.

According to the Washington Free Beacon , the letter was signed by 28 AGs. Although the majority of signatures were from Republicans, at least two progressive Democrats also signed the letter: Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D-Mich.), and Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (D-Nev.).

“While platforms like GoFundMe can and should act as conduits connecting donors and fundraisers, platforms like GoFundMe are not and should not be empowered to unilaterally make decisions regarding where donated funds will go or why,” the letter reads in part. The platform’s current terms of service declare that the website has a right to shut down “any activity GoFundMe may deem, in its sole discretion, to be unacceptable.”

The largest example of GoFundMe’s censorship took place in February, when a fundraiser for the anti-vaccine mandate protests by Canadian truckers, known as the Freedom Convoy, raised over $9 million on the platform. The website then unilaterally shut it down due to the conservative goals of the protest, and initially announced that the funds would be […]