A bipartisan group of nearly 30 state attorneys general released an open letter slamming the fundraising giant GoFundMe, calling out the company for repeatedly banning fundraisers that are often of a conservative bent.
According to the Washington Free Beacon , the letter was signed by 28 AGs. Although the majority of signatures were from Republicans, at least two progressive Democrats also signed the letter: Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D-Mich.), and Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (D-Nev.).
“While platforms like GoFundMe can and should act as conduits connecting donors and fundraisers, platforms like GoFundMe are not and should not be empowered to unilaterally make decisions regarding where donated funds will go or why,” the letter reads in part. The platform’s current terms of service declare that the website has a right to shut down “any activity GoFundMe may deem, in its sole discretion, to be unacceptable.”
The largest example of GoFundMe’s censorship took place in February, when a fundraiser for the anti-vaccine mandate protests by Canadian truckers, known as the Freedom Convoy, raised over $9 million on the platform. The website then unilaterally shut it down due to the conservative goals of the protest, and initially announced that the funds would be […]
Read the whole story at amgreatness.com
PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker