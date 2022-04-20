As reported earlier by Cristina Laila, President Trump sat down for a one-on-one interview with Piers Morgan earlier this week.

The full 75-minute interview will air on April 25th on Piers Uncensored on TalkTv at 8 eastern.

Morgan’s team released a 30 second clip promo on Wednesday. The audio appears to show President Trump walking out of the explosive interview after a back-and-forth with Piers Morgan over the stolen election. However, later today the Trump Team released the full audio of the event.

TRENDING: VIDEO INTERVIEW: Gateway Pundit and 100% Fed Up to Interview Investigators Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips Behind Upcoming “2000 Mules” Movie

Evidently, Morgan’s team deceptively edited the clips together to make it as nasty as possible for Trump—and to drive up the ratings for Morgan’s new show.

Here is the full audio via Breitbart of the final 7 minutes from the interview. The full audio shows Trump ended the interview discussing his hole in one… NOT the election. It was very cordial. The earlier video was completely edited. The two DID NOT discuss the election in the final five minutes of the interview.