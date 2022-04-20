<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If Covid-19 and the vaccines didn’t exist today, news of a commercial airline pilot having a heart attack in midair would be national news. Every corporate media outlet would be investigating it, finding out of the pilot had preexisting health problems, asking airlines what protocols they have in place for such circumstances, and using fear porn to warn the people that they may not be safe in the not-so-friendly skies.

In the age of Covid, “inexplicable” heart attacks in otherwise young and healthy people are summarily ignored because they KNOW that it was almost certainly the Covid jabs that caused the problem. That’s a narrative they refuse to entertain and have put forth a concerted effort to suppress all stories that could even insinuate that the jabs aren’t “safe and effective.”

This is why we’re so adamant about broadcasting stories like the one below by Ethan Huff from Natural News. It’s an absolute blockbuster, but corporate media is aggressively ignoring it. An American Airlines captain, Robert Snow, had a heart attack in midair. He blames the jabs, as he should. But nobody would pick up his story in corporate media so he turned to “alternative media.” Now, we’re getting the truth out there. I covered it in my most recent episode of The Midnight Sentinel. Here’s the article by Ethan…

Covid-Jabbed Pilots Are Suffering Cardiac Arrest, but the Media Remains Silent to Avoid Creating “Vaccine Hesitancy”

An American pilot who almost died mid-flight from a cardiac arrest likely caused by Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) “vaccines” has come forward to share his story with the alternative media.

Since the mainstream media is refusing to even touch the story, American Airlines Captain Robert Snow took the opportunity to talk to Stew Peters about it in a recent interview, which is available through Steve Kirsch’s website.

In a nutshell, Snow is incensed over the fact that the United States government is forcing pilots to take the injections – against the law, just to be clear – in order to keep their jobs.

The rule is egregious, tyrannical and simply makes no sense from an epidemiological perspective that assumes the injections actually provide protection (which they do not).

“Even more, what’s the benefit to vaccinating pilots?” Kirsch asked. “It’s not like the pilot is going to transmit COVID to the passengers. The chance of that happening is very close to zero.”

Suddenly pro-vax vs. anti-vax doesn’t matter when the airplane you’re in is at risk of crashing

Kirsch conducted an experiment to see which other news outlets picked up on Snow’s story. Using Google to perform a query both in the “All” search as well as the “News” search, Kirsch picked up zero stories from the “trusted” news outlets.

Of course, there were a few in the “All” search on alternative media sites, but not a single one from any major news source. In the “News” section on Google, not a single story about Snow appeared at all.

This is concerning because Snow’s incident during a recent flight could have caused a catastrophe resulting in mass casualties. It demonstrates the dangers of forcing these jabs on pilots who, at high altitudes, could suffer serious health effects that affect their performance.

God forbid this ever happens, but if a pilot were to die mid-flight, it would be up to the other one to safely fly and land the plane the rest of the way. And if anything happened to the other pilot for the same reasons, it would be game over.

Press California did pick up the story, according to one of Kirsch’s readers, however this is not exactly a mainstream source. It is difficult to say how many people might have seen the headline and read the story.

Another said that the Hill picked up the story and is planning to publish a piece about it, so we will see if that comes to fruition.

“Can we somehow sponsor Mr. Robert Snow and other injured pilots from various airlines to come out and participate in a panel discussion? (Of course, the airlines will be laying ’em off, so they will require financial protection …), wrote another.

“Given that this matter actually has the potential to affect people who would otherwise be uninterested in whether some stranger is injured by ‘bad luck’ or not, I believe this event has the potential to become massive.”

This same commenter went on to say that who in his right mind would care about anti-vax versus pro-vax if his plane was in jeopardy of crashing due to a jab injury? Widely disseminating the story might just get more people to think about the implications of these types of mandates.

“If the number of injured pilots is as high as this gentleman claims, we may have a chance to change the public’s mind,” the commenter further added.

“Unfortunately, I think the only way knowledge and admission of the vaxx’s devastation is going to go mainstream is by your average Joe/Jane seeing it happen to themselves and the people they know so much that it will be in their faces, left and right,” said another.

The latest news about the Fauci Flu shot genocide can be found at Genocide.news.

Sources include:

One Sick Day Proves We Need More Voices in Truthful Media On October 19, I was sick. It crossed my mind that I had finally gotten the ‘rona, but my wife’s cream of chicken soup and a few extra hours of sleep into mid-afternoon had be back up and running after a sleepless night before. When I finally stumbled over to my computer in the evening, I was met with a deluge of concern from readers. They asked what had happened as only one article had been posted that day. Generally, we post between 10-20 daily between all of the sites, not included curated and aggregated content. Seeing that we’d only posted my super-early morning article before taking the rest of the day off had readers assuming the worst. We have a wonderful and talented group of writers who volunteer their time for the sites and their readers. Sharing their amazing perspectives has always been a blessing to us because we cannot afford to hire anyone at this time. But having great writers is meaningless if we don’t have great editors, or at least one additional. My wife helps me read and edit stories from time to time, but I’m a one-man show when it comes to getting the stories posted. Whenever I highlight our desperate need for donations, I note that we do not receive money from Google ads even though most in conservative media are beholden. I often ambiguously note that the money donated will help us grow. Today, I’m highlighting a specific need. We must get an editor to help take some of the load and to expand on our mission of spreading the truth to the world. One sick day proved that. The great news is that there is no shortage of people who CAN help. I am emailed variations of resumes every week by people who are much smarter than I am. As much as I’d love to hire some of them, we simply cannot. That takes money and as blessed as we’ve been to receive donations and collect ad money (though not from Google or Facebook), we have still fallen short. Those who have the means, PLEASE consider donating. We have the standard Giving Fuel option and people can donate through PayPal. We are also diving into what we believe is extremely disruptive technology at LetsGo.finance, the world’s first major donation portal for crypto. I’ll be talking a lot more about them in the near future. Those who prefer Bitcoin can send to my address here: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8 We can get the voices out there and we’re willing to shine a spotlight on new talent. We just need the resources to make it happen. If you can help, we would be extremely grateful. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker