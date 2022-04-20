Time Warner Political Conference 2008 – Day 2 Matthew Dowd claimed Wednesday that if Jesus Christ were still living, people might call him a “groomer.”
Dowd, who served as a top advisor for former President George W. Bush and his Vice President Dick Cheney during the 2004 presidential campaign, made the comments during an appearance on MSNBC’s “ Deadline White House .” BREAKING: Chief Bush-Cheney advisor: “If Jesus Christ was alive today, he would be called a groomer” pic.twitter.com/6he4MCIKhM
— Jack Posobiec ☦️ (@JackPosobiec) April 20, 2022 “The Easter holidays, the entire message of the Gospels of the Easter holidays was ‘Love one another,’” Dowd began. “And I have said this before, and I’ll say it again: If Jesus Christ was alive today, he would be called a groomer. He would be called woke. And he would be called a socialist, if he was alive today.”
“If he was speaking the message he spoke in the Gospels today about treating everybody with dignity — Jesus Christ hung around with prostitutes and tax collectors,” Dowd continued. “He was nailed to a cross because he spoke on behalf of the most marginalized people in the Middle East.”
“And the idea that a certain segment […]
