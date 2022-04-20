<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Americans across the nation from both sides of the political aisle rejoiced this week when a judge lifted the mask mandates for air travelers. Sure, there were plenty of Covid-obsessed leftists who lost their collectivist minds over it, but for the most part the people were pleased by the reduction of pointless authoritarianism being imposed on us by the Biden regime.

In a sane world where the science was being followed and politicians were working in our best interests, this would have been a moment to “take the L” and accept that it’s time to move on from the mandates. After all, the mandates were scheduled to be lifted on May 3 anyway. But the Biden regime isn’t taking the L. They’re doubling down, and that’s very telling.

According to Zero Hedge:

In a stunning move – soon to be filed under the “completely lost touch with America” folder – the Biden administration is reportedly planning to appeal the ruling that lifted the COVID mask mandate on travel, just hours after most major airlines and airports (and ground transportation) has dropped their mask rules.

It was evident this was coming earlier in the day after White House spokesperson Jen Psaki warned and Xavier Becerra, Biden’s health secretary, told reporters in Nevada, that “we are right now in the process of deciding, and we likely will appeal that ruling, but stay tuned.”

This tells us something that many already knew, but now we have confirmation. It was never really about the face masks, Covid-19, or the science. It is and always has been about the CDC and other government bodies maintaining the authority, and therefore the control, to be the sole arbiters of policy in the country.

It isn’t just the CDC. They are pushing for worldwide governing bodies to expand their power, particularly over healthcare. And lest we forget, they have been pushing harder and harder over the past six months to include the climate change agenda on their list “healthcare” needs. This is important because it gives them carte blanche on practically ALL policies while being the conduit to erase national sovereignty.

On the latest episode of America First Report, I dove into this and explained how the success of The Great Reset depends on the powers-that-be using their proxies in bureaucracy to usher in the measures they need to take over the world. Despite what corporate media keeps telling us, this is not a conspiracy theory. Their actions betray their desires just as their rhetoric exposes parts of their intentions.

As a palate cleanser, here’s Babylon Bee’s take on ways for maskers to cope:

Close your eyes and imagine everyone is wearing a full hazmat suit. – It’s a neat little trick that actually works. Scream at the sky. – This is a well-known coping mechanism. It works especially well if you record your scream onto your TikTok account. Play The Sims 4 and manage other people’s lives like you’re an all-powerful god to your heart’s content. – Now you can drown people by surrounding their swimming pools with an impenetrable wall of potted plants. You’re in charge here! Upgrade to 3 or 4 masks, or just roll around in a giant hamster ball. – Keep upping the number of masks you wear, but if that’s not enough, go the hamster ball route. Get your pilot’s license and start your own airline. – aIrLiNeS aRe PrIvAtE cOmPaNiEs ThEy CaN dO wHaT tHeY wAnT! Just remember, we’re all in this together. – It’s just for a little while. It’s a small sacrifice to make. If it saves one toddler from a speech impediment it’s all worth it. Never go outside again. – Curl up in a ball and live out the rest of your days in the corner of your home, completely safe from COVID.

Jokes aside, we have to assume Pandemic Panic Theater will be expanded even as Covid fears die down. Does that mean they have more variants or new diseases planned? Almost certainly.

Originally published on Substack.

