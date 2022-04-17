The accusations of former President Donald Trump having a relationship with Russia that was provided by a Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer was “not technically possible,” special counsel John Durham wrote in a court filing posted Friday.
Less than two months before the 2016 presidential election, Clinton lawyer Michael Sussmann presented “purported data and ‘white papers’ that allegedly demonstrated a covert communications channel” between the Trump Organization and the Kremlin-tied Alfa Bank to then-FBI General Counsel James Baker. In February 2017, Sussman reportedly furnished an “updated set of allegations” about Trump working with Russia to the CIA.
Durham outlined Sussmann’s involvement with the discredited anti-Trump dossier authored by ex-British Intelligence agent Christopher Steele. Sussmann allegedly met with Steele in the summer of 2016 at the law offices of Perkins Coie, where he informed Steele about the Alfa Bank allegations.
Durham noted that “the dossier’s author was hired” by Fusion GPS to “dig up dirt on Trump for an unnamed U.S. client.”
The Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign reportedly funded the anti-Trump dossier through Perkins Coie.
“The fact that FBI headquarters received on the same date both sets of information involving the same political campaign (Clinton campaign), the same law firm [Perkins Coie] and […]
