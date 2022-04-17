It seems to be common sense that after the mRNA Covid injections failed miserably at stopping or even slowing the spread of the disease, the powers-that-be would abandon the idea and seek better technology for other uses. Nope. They’re doubling down as scientists have discovered a way to use mRNA technology to “cure” heart attacks.

Of course, it requires rewiring the DNA to make “healthy” heart cells, but there will still be plenty of sheep ready to give it a go. According to Daily Mail:

Technology used to make Covid vaccines is now helping to regenerate hearts

Genetic codes called mRNAs produce proteins to generate healthy heart cells

Researchers at King’s College London say it may lead to cure for cardiac arrests

Genetic tracking used to create Covid vaccines is now being adapted to help regenerate hearts damaged from cardiac arrests. Scientists at King’s College London have tracked genetic codes called mRNAs which produce proteins to generate healthy heart cells. The ground-breaking research could lead to the world’s first cure for heart attack victims, The Times reports. Similar technology was used to create the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Lead researcher Professor Mauro Giacca said: ‘We are all born with a set number of muscle cells in our heart and they are exactly the same ones we will die with. The heart has no capacity to repair itself after a heart attack. Our goal has been to find a treatment that can convince surviving cells to proliferate. “Regenerating a damaged human heart has been a dream until a few years ago, but can now become a reality. We are using exactly the same technology as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to inject micro RNAs to the heart, reaching surviving heart cells and pushing their proliferation. The new cells would replace the dead ones and instead of forming a scar, the patient has new muscle tissue.”

This certainly sounds like the type of technology an evil world government could use or population control or for creating slaves who are dependent on jabs to keep their polluted bodies from falling over and dying. If that’s the case, then I guess it is a common sense move for globalist elites.

Image by Tumisu, please consider ☕ Thank you! 🤗 from Pixabay.

