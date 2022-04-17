If you read this site often, you’re very well aware that America’s corporate media only covers the stories that go along with the narrative they’ve been instructed to propagate by the powers-that-be. When it comes to shootings, for example, they will either offer wall-to-wall coverage for weeks or they’ll completely ignore the story altogether, depending on what the prevailing circumstances were.

We’ve seen a few “mass shootings” over the past week that conveniently happened right when the Biden regime announced their push for gun control. A conspiratorial person might think it’s all by designed considering how we went so long without much news of “mass shootings” and now it’s almost a nightly event.

What they won’t tell you is that shootings happen constantly in Chicago and other Democrat hellhole cities across the country. There were more people shot in Chicago this weekend than any of the “mass shootings” that took place, yet you don’t hear about it. The reason for this is obvious. Chicago already has the most draconian gun control laws in the nation and as easily predicted by anyone who pays attention to such things, they have resulted in MORE shootings.

Where guns are free to be carried, criminals are more reluctant to engage in violent crimes because they know they could get shot by anyone around them. In cities like Chicago, the only people who concern criminals because they might have a gun are other criminals.

Here’s what Breitbart reported about this weekend alone:

Fourteen people were shot, one of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

FOX 32 / Chicago Sun-Times reported that the shooting fatality occurred Sunday morning about 2:20 a.m. “in the 8400 block of South Aberdeen Street.” The victim, a 27-year-old man, was standing outside when the shot rang out. He was hit in the leg and transported to a hospital, where he died.

Breitbart News noted 27 people were shot, six of them fatally, last weekend in Lightfoot’s Chicago.

The Chicago Tribunereported 145 homicides in Chicago January 1, 2022, through April 9, 2022.

2021 was the deadliest year Chicago has witnessed in a quarter of century. The Hill pointed out Chicago police confirmed the city witnessed 797 homicides during the course of 2021.

It’s up to those of us in independent media and our loyal readers to get the facts out about guns. The Biden regime and corporate media ignore cities like Chicago because it goes against their narrative. We need to spread the truth.

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn