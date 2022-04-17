The destruction of the United States economy began the moment Joe Biden was installed in the White House. This is a planned demolition to help usher in The Great Reset, expand Neo-Marxism, establish globalist control, and destroy American exceptionalism.

It started with the Keystone Pipeline.

According to MRCTV:

In 2018 America became a net exporter of oil for the first time in decades, a status it maintained in 2020 as well. In 2021 the US once again returned to becoming a net importer of oil, with the US expected to import 62% more crude in 2022 than it did in 2020.

A December Scott Rasmussen national survey found 59% of voters believe that the Biden administration’s blocking of the Keystone XL pipeline project and another pipeline have contributed to rising gas prices across the United States.

In the video above, we take a look at the timeline of Keystone XL project and how American energy independence has been lost under Joe Biden and the policies of the left.

Killing Keystone was awarded the ‘Best Economic News Documentary’ at the Media Content 2022 Awards in March.

Here’s the mini-documentary they made last year. It’s worth seeing in light of what we’re seeing today. Remember, they’re blaming Russia for all of their problems. This video was made BEFORE Russia invaded Ukraine.

