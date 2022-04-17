Special Counsel John Durham has just dropped the hammer on Hillary Clinton in another Friday night filing. This time, the bulldog prosecutor has revealed that investigators have found major “gaps” in the anti-Trump story being pushed by Clinton and her campaign. Durham says that at least one government agency, “Agency-2,” probably the CIA or NSA, said the Alfa Bank Trump data exchange was not “technically plausible” and was “user created and not machine/tool generated.” Durham continues to say that neither his office nor the FBI has reached a definitive judgment on whether this data was “fabricated” to hurt President Donald Trump but “Agency 2” concluded it “contained gaps, conflicted with itself,” and did not “withstand technical scrutiny.” The agency concluded, and Durham put this in writing, that the data behind the anti-Trump hoax was not “technically plausible” and was “user created.” Durham’s filing says : At a minimum, however, the Government does expect to adduce evidence at trial reflecting (i) the fact that the FBI and Agency-2 concluded that the Russian Bank-1 allegations were untrue and unsupported and (ii) the primary bases for these conclusions, including the particular investigative and analytical steps taken by these agencies. (For example, while the FBI did not reach […]

Read the whole story at slaynews.com

