Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP Elon Musk is a visionary, a billionaire, and an immigrant to America who has built his fortune on relentless work and an ardent belief in first principles. His bid to use his vast resources to buy Twitter and bring a semblance of free speech and open debate back to the popular social media platform is laudable. But just remember one thing: Elon Musk is not a savior of free speech and expression. He’s not your savior.

He would probably be the first to assert that truth, but would the fawning media in the thrall of sticking it to Twitter listen to him?

Musk’s impulse to buy the the micro-social platform and open up debate once again is good and noble, but not even the self-made force of nature thinks he walks on water.

“I don’t want to blow your mind, but I’m not always right,” Musk told an interviewer in a Ted Talk released this week. He referred to his continual attempts at creating and perfecting self-driving Teslas.

