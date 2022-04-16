On Thursday and Good Friday, Rasmus Paludan , the leader of the Danish Stram Kurs political party, scheduled protests in Sweden against Islamic Supremacy. Paludan organized demonstrations in some of the country’s most dangerous, immigrant-dense areas, widely considered no-go-zones. These protests, which coincide with the Muslim holiday Ramadan, were to show that Islamic values ​​are not compatible with liberal Swedish society and its freedom of expression and opinion. Sweden’s exploding violent migrant crime rate poses a threat to his neighboring country Denmark, explains Paludan, because of the easy access between Scandinavian countries due to the Nordic Passport Union. The Nordic Passport Union allows illegal migrants in Sweden to easily travel and reside in Denmark without any travel documentation or even a residence permit. Paludan intended to set fire to the Qur’an at the demonstrations to show the world once again how Islamic migrants would react to the provocation. Paludan’s mission is to educate the public on the damaging effects of Islam, fight against Sharia, and protect Swedes who are under attack by Islamic supremacists. Unfortunately, his mission to help others has landed him on the Muslim terrorist group al-Qaeda’s “Kill List.” As Paludan has previously explained to RAIR Foundation USA, he […]

Read the whole story at rairfoundation.com

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn