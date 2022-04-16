Joe Biden’s approval numbers have evaporated in the course of just a year. Yet as low as he is in the polls now, he could still drop lower. If inflation keeps rising and the situation at the border continues to worsen, so will Biden’s polls. Byron York of the Washington Examiner spoke to some seasoned pollsters and they offered no good news for Biden. TRENDING: Here’s What Happened Yesterday When J6 Defendant Dustin Thompson Was Found Guilty in a DC Court From the Washington Examiner: I asked three sharp Republican pollsters and political consultants: David Winston, Curt Anderson, and Dave Carney. The takeaway from all three is that it appears the majority coalition that elected Biden has fallen apart. And that is terrible news for both the president and his party. “While there are a lot of groups that have become more disapproving of Biden’s job performance, Independents are at a remarkable level of disapproval,” Winston said in an email exchange. “In The Economist/YouGov survey (April 9-12), Independents disapproved by a 30-60 margin; the Politico/Morning Consult survey (April 8-11) was a similar 30-62; and the Quinnipiac survey (April 7-011) was 26-56. So among a group Biden won by 13 points in 2020, […]

Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com

