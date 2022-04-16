On Thursday night, Fox News anchor Bret Baier filed a short item on wealthy gay California Democrat mega-donor Ed Buck being sentenced to 30 years in prison for the methamphetamine overdose deaths of two black men. ABC, CBS, NBC, and PBS broadcasts haven’t touched it. Buck had donated $500,000 to mostly Democratic causes since 2000. On Thursday, Bret Baier of Fox News offered a news brief (and only a brief) on wealthy gay Democrat donor Ed Buck being sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing two male prostitutes with overdoses of methamphetamine. ABC, CBS, NBC, and PBS did not. pic.twitter.com/cF0pFNRsRy — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) April 16, 2022 This story was on the front page of the Los Angeles Times on Friday, but the networks were absent on the story, just as they were when Buck was convicted in July of 2021. You can find the story online at the network news sites. They are much more detailed that Baier’s anodyne brief. Remember the laughable notion that “our only bias is in favor of a good story” when you check out the Times story: Ed Buck, once a fixture of West Hollywood’s political scene, was sentenced Thursday to 30 […]

Read the whole story at www.newsbusters.org

