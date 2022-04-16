With Elon Musk attempting to buy Twitter and allow free speech on the platform, leftists have been melting down across the country and around the world. The thought that the “digital public square” could actually be open to the entire public instead of just one side of the political spectrum is a devastating concept to them.

An old Geico commercial was reworked into a meme to demonstrate the left’s reaction. Watch:

Twitter's new ad is 🔥 pic.twitter.com/R8W6URKADd — SOMETHiNG WiCKËD (@som3thingwicked) April 15, 2022

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker