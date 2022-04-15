As the concept of “venom theory” has reverberated around the world this week, many people are shocked to realize how many pharmaceutical medications are derived almost entirely from rattlesnake venom, Gila Monster reptile venom, pit viper venom, scorpion venom and other such sources.

A pain treatment drug named Prialt (see Prialt.com) is actually synthesized by copying the poison of the Magical Cone Snail (conus magus). This poison produces hallucinations, confusion, altered states of consciousness and more. The insert sheet for the Prialt drug carries bizarre warnings such as, “Patients have become unresponsive or stuporous while receiving PRIALT.”

Patients who are made unconscious by the drug may appear to be perfectly conscious, almost as if they are in a zombie state. The warning sheet explains, “During these episodes, patients sometimes appear to be conscious and breathing is not depressed. If reduced levels of consciousness occur, discontinue PRIALT until the event resolves…”

We acknowledge that drugs like Prialt may have practical, beneficiary applications for people who are suffering chronic pain, yet who are unable to take highly addictive opioids for a variety of reasons. However, we take issue with the fact that drug companies and doctors seem to be hiding the origins of these medications from patients. Most doctors aren’t even aware that toxins, poisons and venoms are used as the templates to synthesize extremely toxic peptides that are frequently used in prescription medications, including drugs for heart attacks, diabetes, high blood pressure and more.

Reptile venoms can be weaponized and turned into large-scale chemical weapon systems

Even worse, these reptile venoms can be weaponized and mass produced, then used in a large-scale chemical attack on the population by introducing these toxins into food, water, air or contact surfaces. Just as fentanyl can be weaponized through aerosolization and drone delivery, these reptile venom peptides can also be weaponized and used to mass murder large numbers of people.

Some observers believe this has already happened, and that the mRNA “vaccines” currently being injected into people may deposit instructions for venom peptide synthesis into the cells of the body. If true, this would turn your body into a reptilian venom factory from the inside.

It might also explain why so many side effects of covid vaccines seem to align so closely with the known effects of envenomation (being bitten by a snake, a viper, a scorpion, etc).

Dr. Bryan Ardis covers this in detail in part 3 of my recent interview with him. Many people say this third part is by far the most informative, and it’s all backed by meticulous scientific research:

As ToxinTech.com explains on their website, touting the pharmaceutical potential for the venom peptides in their library:

The biological function of animal venoms is to immobilize and kill prey or predator in seconds to minutes… venom toxins target… neuromuscular, cardiovascular, hemostatic and other life functions. Toxins bind to targets with high affinity and are chemically stable.

For the record, we do not ascribe nefarious intent on the part of ToxinTech. However, we recognize that ToxinTech’s venom library may be exploited and misused by bad actors to create weapons of mass destruction, all based on venom peptides which are engineered to kill.

Interestingly, the ToxinTech home page feature image asks a rather blunt question that could be easily misconstrued: Designed Toxins… Have a Target?

In the context of biosciences, this means a molecular target such as a specific enzymatic pathway or channel such as calcium channels or sodium channels. But to the mind of a bad actor with nefarious intent, they might wish to target humanity, for example, with a venom-based depopulation weapon.

13 irrefutable facts about snake venom, Big Pharma and bioweapons

We’ve spent much of this week researching the venom peptide industry, and what we’ve found is rather astonishing. In fact, I think it’s one of the biggest stories in the history of modern pharmaceutical medicine. Here’s what we know so far:

Fact #1 – Big Pharma routinely uses venom and venom peptides for drug discovery. Around 150,000 animal species are known to produce toxins, and scientists estimate that 20 million toxins exist (only a small fraction have been studied).

Fact #2 – Massive venom libraries already exist (20,000+ venom peptides) and are marketed to the pharma industry for drug discovery. Two such companies are Venomtech (UK) and ToxinTech (USA).

Fact #3 – One venom library company celebrates how its venoms for Big Pharma are able to “immobilize and kill prey .. in seconds or minutes.” They explain that venoms are “Perfected by millions of years of evolution” in order to target “neuromuscular, cardiovascular, hemostatic and other life functions.” (ToxinTech.com home page, sourced April 14, 2022) This means that venom library licensing companies recognize the toxicity of the compounds they are offering to drug companies. In fact, they state so in their own marketing materials.

Fact #4 – Reptile venoms can be weaponized and made into biological weapons. Protein sequences are provided by the venom library companies, allowing gain-of-function research to engineer venom peptides into viral payloads or mRNA therapeutics. Because venoms are poisons, the knowledge of how to engineer and synthesize those poisons at the amino acid level is also knowledge of how to build biological or chemical weapons.

Fact #5 – Dozens of pharmaceuticals derived entirely from animal venom already exist. Many are FDA approved. A full chart has been published by Natural News and is also shown below.

Fact #6 – Pharma appears to be HIDING the venom origins of their products, making few or no disclosures on marketing websites about the actual origin of their drugs. You would have to read the insert sheets and understand latin names to know that their drugs come from animal venom.

Fact #7 – Nearly zero doctors or patients know about the venom origins of venom-derived medications. Thus, patients are swallowing actual reptile venom molecules but being told by their doctors that it is “medication.” The FDA’s approving of a venom as a medication does not magically transform it into something that is non-toxic. The toxicity is simply reframed as “therapeutic” by the FDA, which then hands the pharmaceutical company a market monopoly to sell a molecule that was actually pirated from nature.

Fact #8 – Venom molecules and venom peptides are mass synthesized in pharmaceutical factories. This is a common practice. This is referred to by numerous scientific and bioscience resources, including the World Economic Forum.

Fact #9 – Venoms and venom peptides are synthesized as “chemically stable” (ToxinTech.com) and are routinely delivered via liquid solutions without any preservatives. (They need no special preservatives to maintain their structure and function.) Nanocarriers are also available to further stabilize the venom peptides. (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31223083/).

Fact #10 – Venoms can be touted by pharmaceutical companies as “naturally occurring,” because they are. Yet this label can be misleading since people equate the word “natural” with “healthful” or “safe.”

Fact #11 – Because venom peptides are stable in solution, they can be weaponized and mass produced, then distributed via air, water, food or contact surfaces. This means that it is entirely plausible that mass poisoning via venom peptides could be accomplished through the water supply, or the food supply, or dropped on cities via drones, etc. These are not outlandish ideas in the least. The US Dept of Homeland Security just recently conducted chemical weapons simulation tests in New York City, releasing “non-toxic gas” in city parks and subway stations in order to study this very thing. If it’s a “crazy conspiracy theory,” then somebody needs to tell DHS, because they’ve been drilling for this exact scenario.

Fact #12 – Some toxins are skin-penetrating and can be absorbed merely by TOUCHING. (Not a venom, but a toxin or poison.) This was all admitted in an Ecohealth Alliance proposal to DARPA, as covered in this story: Leaked DARPA document, DRASTIC analysis confirms attack on humanity using aerosolized, skin-penetrating nanoparticle spike proteins.

Fact #13 – Venoms and venom peptides produced for pharma are so stable that they survive stomach acid, which means the venom peptides are stable in solution, including in rather acidic (reactive) solutions. This means they do not automatically break down in city water, either. If venom toxins were not highly stable molecules, they would not be very good venoms in the first place. As ToxinTech explains, “millions of years of evolution” has perfected the functionality of these molecules.

Here’s a list of some of the pharmaceuticals which are derived from venom, as sourced originally from The Encyclopedia of Toxicology, 3rd edition, vol. 1:

Today’s Situation Update podcast discusses venoms, Big Pharma, vaccines, mRNA transfection, animal-reptile transhumanism and more:

Discover more information-packaged podcasts each day, along with special reports, interviews and emergency updates, at:

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn