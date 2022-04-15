AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky Russia invaded Finland once. It was probably the worst military mistake Russia ever made, at least until they invaded Afghanistan. They got trounced by the Finns who were excellent shots and sneaky bastards, making them a pain for the Soviets. Now, Russia’s getting all it can handle–and a bit more than that–with Ukraine. Despite that, they’ve done some saber-rattling toward Finland. The Finns, however, are reacting pretty rationally . Antti Kettunen pulls out his Glock 17, aiming and shooting at a target on either side of a barrier, before sprinting over to a jagged wall with holes in it and firing again. It’s another Tuesday night of training for the Vantaa Reserves Association, the local chapter of the Finnish Reservists’ Association. But since Russia invaded Ukraine, these nights at a local range have felt different. There’s an extra energy in the air, perhaps best shown by anxious chatter over the group’s social media channels or their increased numbers. More than a quarter of its 1,354 members have joined in the past several weeks. In the weeks since war broke out in Europe, thousands of Finns have signed up with training associations to sharpen their military skills or learn new […]

Read the whole story at bearingarms.com

