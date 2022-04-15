An increasing number of Christian churches, home groups, and families are partaking in Passover Seder meals these days. But is there any relevance of the symbolisms of Jewish tradition to followers of Christ? Let’s take a look. Matzah Bread Jews commemorate the original Passover by eating Matzah (or unleavened) bread. We read in Exodus 12:39 , “They baked unleavened cakes of the dough which they had brought out of Egypt; for it was not leavened, because they were driven out of Egypt and could not wait.” Even Christians can appreciate that from the standpoint of our Jewish roots, but it represents a whole other dimension to us! We can start at Jesus’ birth in Bethlehem. In Hebrew, it’s Beit (house) Lechem (bread), or “House of Bread.” Jesus said, “I am the bread of life” ( John 6:48 ), and “I am the living bread that came down out of heaven” ( John 6:51 ). Right before He was arrested, during His final Passover meal (“The Last Supper”) with His disciples, “He took bread, gave thanks and broke it, and gave it to them, saying, “This is My body which is given for you; do this in remembrance of Me” ( […]

