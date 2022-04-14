David Weiss, a Trump-appointed U.S. prosecutor is currently weighing whether there is enough evidence to seek a federal grand jury indictment against Hunter Biden. Breitbart reported: Trump-appointed U.S. prosecutor David Weiss has been weighing whether there is sufficient evidence to indict Hunter Biden in relation to potential tax fraud, money laundering, and the violation of lobbying laws, according to CBS News. Weiss, a twenty-year federal prosecutor, will have to determine if there is enough evidence to seek a federal grand jury indictment against Hunter Biden in an investigation that may end up including other members of the Biden family, such as Joe Biden’s brother James Biden, and potentially the president himself. TRENDING: “None of Them Should Be in Jail. They Should All Be Out On Bail…It Is an American Gulag” – Judge Napolitano on the DOJ’s and Court’s Actions with January 6ers Weiss was endorsed by Democrat senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons — and is one of the only Trump-appointed U.S. Attorneys that are still in place since Biden took office. CBS reported: Then-President Donald Trump appointed Weiss to be U.S. Attorney in Delaware in 2018. He had been acting head of the office at the time and […]

Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com

