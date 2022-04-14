Joe Biden is making it clear that his political allies are disappearing by the minute. While at a campaign event in Georgetown, South Carolina on Thursday, he literally shook hands with thin air . Watch: Then he wandered away, looking confused about where he was going. It is quite concerning that the audience members behind him appear quite apathetic about appearing on stage with “the president.”

The speech was not just disturbing from an optics standpoint, it was also dishonest. Biden claimed during his speech that “70% of the increase in inflation was the consequence of Putin’s price hike.”

This is entirely untrue. CPI and Core CPI (measures of inflation) soared after Biden took officer — long before Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in late February 2022. Biden then misleadingly boasted about being a “professor.”

“For four years, I was a full professor at the University of Pennsylvania,” he claimed. But this was a sweetheart, honorary gig for which he was paid one million dollars, but never taught a single class. Earlier in April, former President Barack Obama returned triumphantly to the White House on Tuesday and quickly resumed his place at the center of the Democrats’ universe.

One person who wasn’t feeling the […]