The quest for LGBTQIA+ supremacy scored another victory this week when it was revealed that two women in an all-female prison are pregnant. This is the desired outcome for the “woke” crowd who want us all to accept that men who pretend to be women should be housed with real women, even in intimate settings like prisons.

While most Americans can see the idiocy of housing male criminals with female criminals, there has been no word of condemnation from the left over this travesty. According to Daily Mail:

The pregnant women are housed at the embattled Edna Mahan Correctional Facility, in Clinton, which New Jersey Governor announced plans to close

It is unclear if the women had sex with the same transgender woman. Edna Mahan houses 27 transgender prisoners, and over 800 cisgender women

The correctional facility began to house inmates by gender identity last year, after reaching a settlement in a lawsuit brought by a trans woman and the ACLU

Edna Mahan, the only women’s prison in the state, does not require transgender inmates to proceed with reassignment surgery in order to be housed

In recent years, Edna Mahan has grappled with reports of widespread abuses and systemic failures

Ten prison guards face criminal charges stemming from an alleged assault on inmates, including a transgender woman, in January 2020

Instead of calling it a women’s prison, they might as well call it a prison for “birthing and impregnating persons.” What difference does it make to the woke?

