Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona called Tuesday for raising U.S. oil production to offset the loss of imported Russian oil, according to the Associated Press .
“The reasonable way to address what is going to be an oil shortage in America is for us to responsibly increase our own domestic oil production,” the senator remarked during a luncheon for the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry, according to the outlet.
Americans have been getting slammed by high gas prices — as of Tuesday, the AAA national average for a gallon of regular gas was $4.098.
Last month, President Joe Biden issued an executive order banning the import of crude oil and other products from Russia, a country that has been waging a devastating invasion in Ukraine.
“We can help our European allies do the same, but it is incumbent on us to help fill that gap,” Sinema said, according to the AP.
High fuel costs directly hurt American drivers each time they fill up their vehicle, but the financial pain does not necessarily stop there since high gas prices can also drive up the costs associated with transportation and lead to higher prices across the board.On March 31, President Biden announced plans to […]
