A federal judge denied a motion to dismiss charges against a former attorney for the Clinton campaign at the center of the Russia hoax Wednesday.
Michael Sussmann, a Washington attorney and former federal prosecutor, was indicted by a grand jury in September for making a false statement to the FBI five years prior. The charges stemming from the probe into the origins of the Russia hoax by U.S. Special Counsel John Durham allege Sussmann misrepresented his own capacity to the federal law enforcement agency when making claims of a Kremlin collusion with the Trump campaign. Sussmann told the FBI he was not working on behalf of any clients when instead he was working on behalf of the Clinton campaign and an anonymous “U.S. technology industry executive” later revealed as Rodney Joffe, according to federal prosecutors.
The disgraced attorney filed a motion to dismiss the charges in February arguing the misrepresentation of his own affiliation was immaterial, and citing Section 1001 of the criminal code which outlaws “a materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or representation.” The judge found Sussmann’s defense claims unconvincing.
“While Sussmann is correct that certain statements might be so peripheral or unimportant to a
relevant agency decision or function […]
