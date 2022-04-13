Reports are coming in that Frank James, the suspect in the shooting on a Brooklyn subway yesterday, has been apprehended by law enforcement. What’s conspicuously missing from the stories by corporate media is the fact that James is a Black Supremacist who has posted threatening and hateful rhetoric across social media. According to the NY Times:

A man who the police said was a suspect in the Brooklyn subway shooting, Frank R. James, was taken into custody on Wednesday, more than 24 hours into the expansive search that erupted after a gunman shot at least 10 people in a train station, according to two law enforcement officials.

Mr. James was apprehended in the East Village, one of the officials said, and was expected to face a terrorism-related charge brought by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn’s Eastern District, according to two people briefed on the investigation.

The development on Wednesday represents a significant step in the investigation into the Sunset Park shooting that left at least 23 people injured when a man donning a construction suit and gas mask threw two smoke grenades on the floor of an N train and unleashed a barrage of gunfire into the car around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The gunman escaped the scene, but the police discovered an array of belongings on the train that he appeared to have left behind, including a Glock 9-millimeter handgun, three ammunition magazines, a credit card with Mr. James’s name on it and a key to a U-Haul van.

Some conservative sites have reported on his racist history, but not all of them. Outkick reported:

In a video posted March 20, James says he’s on his way to Philadelphia and had cleared out a storage unit. “And so as I leave the state of Wisconsin, I’m about to be back in the state of Illinois, all I can say is good riddance,” James states. “And I will never be back alive to that motherf–ker. You can keep that s–t.”

Later in the video, James launches into a racist tirade while calling Puerto Ricans “turds in toilets.” James follows that up by launching a verbal attack on a hypothetical “black b–ch” who should “die” and be “incinerated.”

“I’ve seen a side of human beings, they need to die,” James adds. “They need to suffer and drop f–kin dead.”

That is followed by James noting “what’s about to happen” while noting he’s getting tired of black women “shi–ing out” babies.

There are numerous videos where James blames all sorts of people for the problems in the world. In one video he used Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as evidence that whites are genocidal. In one January video, James notes how he’s “being moved in a direction where I don’t give a f–k about nobody and nobody’s life.”

In a video posted April 11, James says “drastic action is needed to change things” while rambling about crime against black people.

Here are videos of his arrest:

NYC Subway Shooter suspect (Frank James) arrested pic.twitter.com/9ddApfsY09 — H̶y̶e̶i̶n̶ 🇺🇸🇰🇷 ✝️🍊 (@BabeeHyeinK2021) April 13, 2022

NOW – Frank James, wanted over New York subway attack, arrested in Manhattan.pic.twitter.com/briKAhEclu — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 13, 2022

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn