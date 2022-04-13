It’s hard to tell who the White House is going to blame on any given day for the economic disaster they have created in such a short period of time. Will it be Donald Trump’s fault again? Is the “Putin’s Price Hikes” line finally working on intelligent people? There seems to be a new target for them to point their collectivist fingers at every day. One thing is certain: They will never blame Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, or anyone at the White House itself even though most Americans know they’re the root cause of our economic woes.

White House Press Secretary Jen “Circle Back” Psaki pointed the White House’s middle finger at a new target recently, saying Texas Governor Greg Abbott is to blame for the devastation that has been ripping through our economy like a giant hurricane that won’t dissipate. According to Fox News:

The Biden administration is claiming that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s inspection of trucks entering the U.S. from Mexico is not only “unnecessary,” but contributing to inflation throughout the country.

In a statement issued Wednesday morning, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the delays caused by Abbott’s policies were having far-reaching impacts.

“Governor Abbott’s unnecessary and redundant inspections of trucks transiting ports of entry between Texas and Mexico are causing significant disruptions to the food and automobile supply chains, delaying manufacturing, impacting jobs, and raising prices for families in Texas and across the country.,” Psaki said.

Last week, Abbott directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to carry out “enhanced safety inspections” of vehicles that pass through ports of entry, citing “cartels that smuggle illicit contraband and people across our southern border.” Abbott is anticipating an uptick in smuggling when the Biden administration ceases expelling migrants via the Title 42 public health order.

Price increases, meanwhile, have been an ongoing problem throughout Biden’s presidency, with inflation now reaching a 40-year high. Psaki’s statement blaming Abbott for price increases comes a day after a Labor Department report showed that the consumer price index rose 8.5% over the past 12 months.

This is absurd prima facie. The economy has been in a steep decline since long before Abbott slowed down the border. It was in decline since long before Vladimir Putin sent a single troop to Ukraine. There have been many things that have been happening to the economy since Biden was installed into the White House, and he’s the only constant. One would think every lucid American would be able to see through Psaki’s lies.

Of course, it seems like lucid Americans are in short supply lately.

Our inflation problem is 100% the Biden regime’s fault. Their attempt to blame everyone else and accept zero responsibility for the destitution, turmoil, and even death they are bringing forth is a disgusting insult to the people of this nation.