The so-called health professionals pushing for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine programs around the globe have repeatedly said the vaccines are safe and effective. But hundreds of young and healthy athletes are dying because of them.
The Liberty Daily reported: “Just as we’ve noted for several months, most major sports have been hit with ‘inexplicable’ medical conditions popping up in young and otherwise healthy athletes, including our report that three cyclists fell in March alone.”
As of the end of March, the Good Sciencing website has recorded 833 athletes worldwide who had cardiac arrests or other serious issues – with 540 confirmed deaths post-COVID vaccination. (Related: Why are covid outbreaks still happening in professional sports if the athletes are all vaccinated?)
Post-vaccination injuries in athletes include cardiac arrest, blood clots or thrombosis, stroke, irregular heartbeat, arrhythmia and neuropathy.
Good Sciencing is made up of a small team of investigators, news editors, journalists and truth-seekers who are collecting pieces of information that they can investigate.
“It doesn’t really matter who we are. What really matters is that we care carrying on an investigation and we’re presenting the evidence we’ve found, almost all of it documented in mainstream media publications. We’re doing this anonymously because we’ve seen people viciously attacked and threatened for doing things like this, so we’re not going to open ourselves or any of our contacts to that,” Good Sciencing said on its website.
In addition to receiving new cases and updates from alert readers, Good Sciencing reported that they are also receiving hate mails and death threats.
Young athletes having major medical issues
Good Sciencing has provided a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 and 2022 after receiving one or more COVID shots.
“Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening and ramping up after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a sudden cardiac arrest. Many of those die – more than 50 percent,” Good Sciencing revealed.
“Most, if not all of these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID vaccines. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments continue running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their first, second, third, fourth shot.”
Good Sciencing added that many posts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, forums and news stories are being removed.
“So now we are receiving some messages saying there is no proof of the event or of vaccination status. That is partly because this information is being hidden,” Good Sciencing said.
“More people are writing to tell us that in many cases, we didn’t mention a person’s vaccination status. There is a good reason for that. None of the clubs want to reveal this information. None of their sponsors want to reveal it. The players have been told not to reveal it. Most of their relatives will not mention it. None of the media are asking this question.”
The Daily Mail reported on January 28 that Sunderland FC manager Lee Johnson implied the COVID injection could be behind his goalkeeper Lee Burge being ruled out of playing with an “inflamed heart” and said “it happens a lot after these injections.” Two days later the club confirmed that Johnson had been sacked.
The 29-year-old Burge will be out of action for the League One side for up to five weeks because of his condition.
“Form your own conclusions as to why the club would sack the manager who cares about his players,” Good Sciencing said.
“We know there is a concerted worldwide effort to make this information go away, so that fact alone tells us it must be collected, investigated and saved so other researchers can look at it to see if there are any useful patterns. We really appreciate the athletes named in this list who have confirmed what happened to them so the truth can be known. They care about their fellow athletes, even if the clubs, their sponsors, media and politicians care more about money.”
Follow VaccineInjuryNews.com to know more about the injuries caused by COVID vaccines.
Watch the video below about athletes collapsing after receiving COVID-19 injections.
This video is from the InfoWars channel on Brighteon.com.
