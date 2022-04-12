A convicted transgender murderer now identifies as a baby, and demanding prison staff treat them as such, including holding their hand and providing diapers.

Sophie Eastwood, 36, born as Daniel was jailed in 2004 for a dangerous driving offence. After spending four years in jail, and just a month out from his then release, he strangled fellow inmate Paul Algie, and was convicted for murder. Prison staff labelled Eastwood as “Hannibal Lecter Jnr” because of his violent behaviour.

Eastwood began identifying as a woman in 2018, and has been living as one in prison since then. Now, the convicted transgender murderer has told prison guards that they identify as a baby.

The prisoner is allegedly demanding to not only wear diapers and eat their meals blended like baby food, but also for guards to hold their hand when outside of cells. According to the Daily Record, these demands being treated “seriously,” with staff having already provided Eastwood with a pacifier.

A source told the Scottish paper that Eastwood is “difficult and manipulative,” and that prisoners transitioning gender is becoming “more common in jails these days,” but that unsurprisingly “the Scottish Prison Service has no protocol in place for dealing with prisoners who decide […]