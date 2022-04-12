A convicted transgender murderer now identifies as a baby, and demanding prison staff treat them as such, including holding their hand and providing diapers.
Sophie Eastwood, 36, born as Daniel was jailed in 2004 for a dangerous driving offence. After spending four years in jail, and just a month out from his then release, he strangled fellow inmate Paul Algie, and was convicted for murder. Prison staff labelled Eastwood as “Hannibal Lecter Jnr” because of his violent behaviour.
Eastwood began identifying as a woman in 2018, and has been living as one in prison since then. Now, the convicted transgender murderer has told prison guards that they identify as a baby.
The prisoner is allegedly demanding to not only wear diapers and eat their meals blended like baby food, but also for guards to hold their hand when outside of cells. According to the Daily Record, these demands being treated “seriously,” with staff having already provided Eastwood with a pacifier.
A source told the Scottish paper that Eastwood is “difficult and manipulative,” and that prisoners transitioning gender is becoming “more common in jails these days,” but that unsurprisingly “the Scottish Prison Service has no protocol in place for dealing with prisoners who decide […]
Read the whole story at valiantnews.com
PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker
Start Earning $250 Per Day By Using A Work From Home System That Has Helped Thousands Of ZMw People vqs Just Like You! Learn open this ↓↓↓↓↓↓↓↓ site and just visit home and other….. more here………. https://extrasavingshere1.blogspot.com/