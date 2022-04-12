<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

I often rail against Democrats and RINOs vying for spots in Washington DC. I want RINOs voted out in primaries and I want Democrats voted out in the general election. But with as much emphasis as I put on nationwide elections, I am far more convinced that at the local level, voting Republican should be a no-brainer for everyone except for a single group.

Even Democrats should be able to recognize that Republican mayors, city councils, governors, and state legislators do better for the city and state than Democrats. This is demonstrable and unambiguous. We saw twice today from a criminal perspective in New York how bad things can get in Democrat hellholes. Between the terrorist attack and the Lt. Governor getting arrested, we can see the reign of destruction Democrats unleash when they’re in charge of cities and states.

On today’s episode of The Midnight Sentinel, I explained why this is the case. More importantly I dove into the one group that might have a viable reason to vote Democrat: Those who believe in LGBTQIA+ supremacy. Notice that I didn’t say “equality” because there are already equal rights for members of the LGBTQIA+ community in Republican-controlled cities and states. Supremacy is the goal of many on the radical left, and that can only happen in Democrat majorities.

From crime to education to taxes to social programs (YES, social programs), Republicans far outperform their Democrat counterparts in making their cities and states better. Covid-19 is one of the most clear-cut examples of this as Republican states have rebounded their economies faster and kept their death rates from the coronavirus lower despite having fewer restrictions placed on the people.

Democrat lawmakers in general sell a dream that has no basis in reality. This is why they’re able to con so many in large cities and progressive states. But just as they promise to be better for poor and minority communities, the actual results are far worse than when Republicans are in charge. As for crime, Democrats rarely even claim to be tough on crime anymore and when they do, they’re proven very wrong. New York City is a prime example.

I am not a Republican. I am an independent conservative. But in today’s world I could not imagine voting for a Democrat at any level, especially in local elections. If you’re a Democrat and you want to support Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi, so be it. I can argue with you but we can still be friends. But if you still think Democrats do better at the local and state level, you’re just an idiot. Wake up and look at reality.

One Sick Day Proves We Need More Voices in Truthful Media On October 19, I was sick. It crossed my mind that I had finally gotten the ‘rona, but my wife’s cream of chicken soup and a few extra hours of sleep into mid-afternoon had be back up and running after a sleepless night before. When I finally stumbled over to my computer in the evening, I was met with a deluge of concern from readers. They asked what had happened as only one article had been posted that day. Generally, we post between 10-20 daily between all of the sites, not included curated and aggregated content. Seeing that we’d only posted my super-early morning article before taking the rest of the day off had readers assuming the worst. We have a wonderful and talented group of writers who volunteer their time for the sites and their readers. Sharing their amazing perspectives has always been a blessing to us because we cannot afford to hire anyone at this time. But having great writers is meaningless if we don’t have great editors, or at least one additional. My wife helps me read and edit stories from time to time, but I’m a one-man show when it comes to getting the stories posted. Whenever I highlight our desperate need for donations, I note that we do not receive money from Google ads even though most in conservative media are beholden. I often ambiguously note that the money donated will help us grow. Today, I’m highlighting a specific need. We must get an editor to help take some of the load and to expand on our mission of spreading the truth to the world. One sick day proved that. The great news is that there is no shortage of people who CAN help. I am emailed variations of resumes every week by people who are much smarter than I am. As much as I’d love to hire some of them, we simply cannot. That takes money and as blessed as we’ve been to receive donations and collect ad money (though not from Google or Facebook), we have still fallen short. Those who have the means, PLEASE consider donating. We have the standard Giving Fuel option and people can donate through PayPal. We are also diving into what we believe is extremely disruptive technology at LetsGo.finance, the world’s first major donation portal for crypto. I’ll be talking a lot more about them in the near future. Those who prefer Bitcoin can send to my address here: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8 We can get the voices out there and we’re willing to shine a spotlight on new talent. We just need the resources to make it happen. If you can help, we would be extremely grateful. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker