Some of you have not committed to becoming a “prepper” yet. Others have, and if you fall into that category you may think there’s no reason to listen to the podcast. If anything, I’m hopeful that those who are already prepping will read and listen because this may give you talking points to help you convince others to start prepping as well.

Those who think they don’t care if others are preparing for societal collapse should consider what happens if the end does come. Those who are not prepared will be seeking help from those who have. The more prepared your friends and family are, the less likely they’ll come knocking on your door with nothing to contribute. On the other hand, if you have many friends and family who are prepping right along with you, it benefits everyone.

Blaise Pascal

Blaise Pascal: Pascal argues that a rational person should live as though God exists and seek to believe in God. If God does not exist, such a person will have only a finite loss (some pleasures, luxury, etc.), whereas if God does exist, he stands to receive infinite gains (as represented by eternity in Heaven) and avoid infinite losses (an eternity in Hell).

Stigma of “Doomsday Preppers”

Propaganda and gaslighting has prevented many from preparing. The media led us to believe that preppers are dudes with long beards wearing all camo, sharpening knives and cleaning their guns in a backyard that has 8 junker cars in various states of disrepair. Or it’s a suburban mother of 11 running chemical weapons drills with her family who turned the basement into a bunker with hundreds of jars of pickled pigs feed on shelves.

These things are not true, as I noted in the latest episode of The Midnight Sentinel with JD Rucker.

Rucker’s Wager

A rational person should believe that some sort of societal collapse is coming soon and should prepare accordingly. If it does not come, the changes you make in your life as a result will be mostly positive. If it does come, you’ll be better prepared than if you spent your time watching Netflix and your money ordering Grubhub.

Positive Lifestyle Changes

Organize Your Food and Supplies

Get in Shape

Stock up on Food and Items You Will Use

Reduce Current and Future Dependency on Government

Saving Money in Multiple Forms

You Are Not Alone

An article we posted yesterday reveals some interesting facts about the state of America:

There has been so much going on in the world lately, and that has sparked a tremendous amount of chatter about the “end times”. What the Bible has to say about the days just before the return of Jesus Christ to this planet is being discussed all over the Internet, and millions upon millions of people are searching for answers regarding the crazy events that are happening all over the globe. Of course the mainstream media would have us think that only those on the outer fringes of society believe that these are the “end times”, but a brand new survey that was just released suggests otherwise.

The Joshua Fund commissioned a survey that asked respondents to answer some very specific questions about current events. Surprisingly, it turns out that a substantial portion of the population actually believes that events happening in the world today are directly related to Bible prophecy.

For example, this was the very first question that the survey asked…

Do you agree or disagree that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – which has ignited the biggest land war in Europe since World War II – is one of the signs that Jesus spoke of in the Bible when He warned that there would be “wars and rumors of wars” in the “last days” before His return?

Before I reveal the results, I would like for you to guess what percentage of Americans answered this question affirmatively.

Do you think that it would be 10 percent?

Maybe 20 percent?

If you can believe it, nearly 40 percent of those that took the survey responded affirmatively…

Nearly 4-in-10 Americans (39.8%) said that they agree that the invasion is a sign of Biblical prophecy coming to pass and of the “last days.”



Nearly the same number – 40.3% – said they disagree.



Meanwhile, 19.9% said they don’t know.



