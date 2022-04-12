Click here to sign up for Todd’s free newsletter – and avoid Big Tech censorship!

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, the only Senator in history to vote to convict a president of his own party during an impeachment trial, said recently that he is not sure if he will seek reelection to the upper chamber in 2024, possibly sharing the ballot with former President Donald Trump if he runs for president again.

“I’m going to cross that bridge down the road,” Romney told The Hill after voting to confirm liberal Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court. “I haven’t given a lot of attention yet.”

Romney, 75, who ran as the GOP nominee in 2012 against incumbent President Barack Obama, and was elected to the Senate in 2018, is a critic of Trump, voting twice in 2020 and 2021 to convict him during impeachment trials in that body.

He is also one of three Republicans to vote for the liberal Jackson, appointed by Democrat President Joe Biden to replace retiring liberal Justice Stephen Breyer.

